More Than 1,000 Paid Extras Needed For Movie In Cleveland

Looking for a way to make a few extra bucks and be a movie star while you're at it? Ok, maybe not a star, but you could be a movie extra!

A romantic comedy, "The Last Summer," is shooting right here in Cleveland!

"The Last Summer" is about "A group of young adults spend their 'last summer' before college on the precipice; ready to take control of their lives and their futures for the first time. The Last Summer features several intersecting stories as its characters wrestle with love lost and love found, fraying relationships with their parents, and ultimately, the struggle to decide who they will be and what they will do going forward."

The movie will be shooting from May 7th to June 7th. Not only are there opportunities to be an extra, but they are casting speaking roles as well.

Interested? Lillian Pyles Casting is looking for young adults, ages 18 and older. You can apply by e-mailing the following information to [email protected]:

1. Name (First, last)

2. Telephone number

3. Headshot / selfie

4. Availability weekly

Please put BACKGROUND as the e-mail's subject line.