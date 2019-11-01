My Chemical Romance Announces Reunion After Joe Jonas Spoiled It
I'M NOT OKAY!
My Chemical Romance announced their reunion via Twitter yesterday, but it's an announcement that some (Jonas Brothers) fans, heard quite a while ago.
Like Phantoms Forever...— My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) October 31, 2019
Tickets on Sale Friday 11/1/19 at 12:00 PM Pacifichttps://t.co/2YL9zhCflN pic.twitter.com/X4BMzRUBqT
First of all... YES! Second of all, Joe Jonas called this about 6 months ago. Joe Jonas said in an interview, "I've got some dirt. My Chemical Romance apparently were rehearsing next to us in New York recently, which I thought they broke up, so I don't know."
And here we are....
