My Chemical Romance Announces Reunion After Joe Jonas Spoiled It

My Chemical Romance announced their reunion via Twitter yesterday, but it's an announcement that some (Jonas Brothers) fans, heard quite a while ago.

Like Phantoms Forever...

Tickets on Sale Friday 11/1/19 at 12:00 PM Pacifichttps://t.co/2YL9zhCflN pic.twitter.com/X4BMzRUBqT — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) October 31, 2019

First of all... YES! Second of all, Joe Jonas called this about 6 months ago. Joe Jonas said in an interview, "I've got some dirt. My Chemical Romance apparently were rehearsing next to us in New York recently, which I thought they broke up, so I don't know."

And here we are....

i can’t believe joe jonas wasn’t lying when he said he heard my chemical romance rehearsing next to the jonas brothers — mikey (@breathingstops) October 31, 2019

joe jonas at every mcr fan rn: pic.twitter.com/JQKc15e5tP — bryce (@kelseywinslows) October 31, 2019

joe jonas literally took one for the emos pic.twitter.com/YJgT0yIWXt — gabe (@gabeerie) October 31, 2019

Thank you, Joe Jonas.