My Chemical Romance Announces Reunion After Joe Jonas Spoiled It

November 1, 2019
My Chemical Romance announced their reunion via Twitter yesterday, but it's an announcement that some (Jonas Brothers) fans, heard quite a while ago.

First of all... YES! Second of all, Joe Jonas called this about 6 months ago. Joe Jonas said in an interview, "I've got some dirt. My Chemical Romance apparently were rehearsing next to us in New York recently, which I thought they broke up, so I don't know."

And here we are....

Thank you, Joe Jonas.

