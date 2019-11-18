Thousands Sign Petition To Reinstate Myles Garrett

A petition has been started to have Myles Garrett reinstated to the Cleveland Browns. More than 45,000 signatures have accumulated on the petition started by Larry Vishak.

Vishak wrote, "On the night of November 14th 2019, Myles Garrett was attacked while playing for the admirable Cleveland Browns, by an evil fill in QB named Mason Rudolph, and his yellow henchmen. Myles, being the beloved defensive man he is, fought back and won ripping Masons helmet off! Unfortunately, the evil zebras and Mr Roger Goodell of the NFL, conspired to end Garrett’s shining year, and take the wind out of our beloved Cleveland Browns. Us at Barber & The Brain (CLE’s greatest podcast) want to fight back, get Myles Garrett back on the field, and assist our team to many more victories!!! Help us, and sign the petition!"

Of course, you can sign the petition here, but the NFL will hear Garrett's official appeal early this week.

The appeal must take place before the next Browns game.