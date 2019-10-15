Is Adele About To Drop New Music?

Hello, it's Adele.

The UK press claims that Adele is planning to release her new album next month, with a new song possibly dropping in the coming days.

The rumors began after Music News Facts tweeted, “@Adele will release her NEW ALBUM on Nov 8th 2019.”

A source then added, "This means that her lead single will drop as soon as next week."

Adele is fresh off of a divorce from Simon Konecki and has been rumored to be seeing British rapper, Skepta.

Good music material.