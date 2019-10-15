Is Adele About To Drop New Music?
Hello, it's Adele.
October 15, 2019
Hello, it's Adele.
The UK press claims that Adele is planning to release her new album next month, with a new song possibly dropping in the coming days.
The rumors began after Music News Facts tweeted, “@Adele will release her NEW ALBUM on Nov 8th 2019.”
A source then added, "This means that her lead single will drop as soon as next week."
Adele is fresh off of a divorce from Simon Konecki and has been rumored to be seeing British rapper, Skepta.
Good music material.