New Music Friday - Dua Lipa, Kanye West, and Ariana Grande!

Happy Friday friends! And in new Friday tradition, we are giving you all the new music you need to get through your weekend.

We have to start with new Dua Lipa! We've been waiting quite a while to hear some new music from her, and her first single back does not disappoint! This is what we wanted from Selena.

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

We've had a week to digest the new Kanye West album, Jesus is King. The production sounds similiar to his last album, Ye, with the exception of adding a full gospel choir. There are some golden nuggets in this album, like the Chick-Fil-A reference on his song "Closed On Sunday." You have to admit, that's genius.

Follow God - Kanye West

Another new release for the Charlie's Angels soundtrack with a new trio, Ariana Grande, Normani, and Nicki Minaj. This comes after a hit with Ari, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey.

Bad For You - Ariana Grande, Normani, and Nicki Minaj

We also have an honorable mention with new music from Dean Lewis and Martin Garrix. Finally... an upbeat song from our boy Dean!

Used To Love - Matrin Garrix and Dean Lewis