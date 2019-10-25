New Music Friday - Lizzo and Ariana, Selena, Kesha, and more!
Just in time to get your weekend started!
It's been a week FULL of new music drops, from Selena Gomez, to Kesha, to the lack of Kanye West....
Here are the tracks that need to get your weekend going.
Selena Gomez - Look At Her Now
Selena aslo dropped a new ballad, Lose You To Love Me. FUN FACT! Both these music videos were shot on iPhones.
In a collaboration we didn't know we NEEDED...
Lizzo feat. Ariana Grande - Good As Hell
And Kesha is back after a long hiatus with her new sinlge, Raising Hell.
And in lack of new music... the highly anticipated album from Kanye West, Jesus Is King, has not dropped yet....despite promises of dropping on 10/25 on midnight. Kanye took to Twitter to reassure fans that it was on the way...but.... *crickets.*
Thank you for being loyal & patient
We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water”
We not going to sleep until this album is out!