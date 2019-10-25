New Music Friday - Lizzo and Ariana, Selena, Kesha, and more!

It's been a week FULL of new music drops, from Selena Gomez, to Kesha, to the lack of Kanye West....

Here are the tracks that need to get your weekend going.

Selena Gomez - Look At Her Now

Video of Selena Gomez - Look At Her Now (Official Video)

Selena aslo dropped a new ballad, Lose You To Love Me. FUN FACT! Both these music videos were shot on iPhones.

Video of Selena Gomez - Lose You To Love Me

In a collaboration we didn't know we NEEDED...

Lizzo feat. Ariana Grande - Good As Hell

Video of Lizzo - Good As Hell (feat. Ariana Grande) [Official Audio>

And Kesha is back after a long hiatus with her new sinlge, Raising Hell.

Video of Kesha - Raising Hell (Official Video) ft. Big Freedia

And in lack of new music... the highly anticipated album from Kanye West, Jesus Is King, has not dropped yet....despite promises of dropping on 10/25 on midnight. Kanye took to Twitter to reassure fans that it was on the way...but.... *crickets.*