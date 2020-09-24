NYC New Year’s Eve Ball Drop WIll Go Virtual

Social distancing and a NYE ball drop don't really go hand in hand... so it's no surprsie that we will have yet another "virtually enhacned celebration" when the clock strikes midnight on New Years Eve. Organizers of the annual event are planning a virtually enhanced celebration that everyone can take part in. The Times Square Alliance says a very small group of in-person honorees, who are social distanced will be the only ones to witness the ball drop in person.

“More than ever in these divided and fear-filled times, the world desperately needs to come together symbolically and virtually to celebrate the people and things we love and to look forward with a sense of renewal and new beginnings,” said Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance.

More details will be announced closer to the holiday, but we do know the event will honor essential workers and others who have made a difference in 2020.

See more here.