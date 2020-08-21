Ohio Newlyweds Donate And Serve Wedding Reception Food To Local Shelter

Tyler and Melanie Tapajna, of Parma, Ohio, didn't anticipate for their wedding festivities to be cancelled due to a global pandemic. But when it did, they turned their canceled reception into an act of service by donating their reception food to a local women's shelter.

"It was really either have the big wedding or donate the food," Melanie Tapajna told CNN. "We were actually kind of excited I think more about donating the food than being stressed during the wedding.

After their backyard ceremony, Tyler and Melanie went to Laura's Home, a women and children's facility run by The City Mission in Cleveland, to give back. With their hairnets and face masks, Tyler wore a black tux and Melanie wore her lace wedding dress.

The food, provided by Betty's Bomb Ass Burgers, fed 135 women and children.

We talked to the owner of Betty's Bomb Ass Burgers, Lena Brown, about the big day. Hear the full interview here.