Ohio Newlyweds Donate And Serve Wedding Reception Food To Local Shelter

The couple served their reception food in full wedding attire.

August 21, 2020
Morgan
TylerMelanie

Photo credit Melanie Tapakna

Categories: 
Local

Tyler and Melanie Tapajna, of Parma, Ohio, didn't anticipate for their wedding festivities to be cancelled due to a global pandemic. But when it did, they turned their canceled reception into an act of service by donating their reception food to a local women's shelter.

"It was really either have the big wedding or donate the food," Melanie Tapajna told CNN. "We were actually kind of excited I think more about donating the food than being stressed during the wedding.

After their backyard ceremony, Tyler and Melanie went to Laura's Home, a women and children's facility run by The City Mission in Cleveland, to give back. With their hairnets and face masks, Tyler wore a black tux and Melanie wore her lace wedding dress.

The food, provided by Betty's Bomb Ass Burgers, fed 135 women and children.

We talked to the owner of Betty's Bomb Ass Burgers, Lena Brown, about the big day. Hear the full interview here.

Tags: 
Ohio
Hunger Hero
food
Feed The CLE

Upcoming Events

26 Aug
Asian Lantern Festival at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Extends Run Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
26 Aug
VoiceOver and Beyond: A Conversation with Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson! Greater Cleveland Film Commission
04 Sep
CANCELLED: Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour Blossom Music Center
10 Sep
CANCELLED: Zac Brown Band: Roar With The Lions Tour Blossom Music Center
10 Sep
RESCHEDULED - Thomas Rhett: The Center Point Road Tour Blossom Music Center
View More Events