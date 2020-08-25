Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Received False-Positive COVID-19 Test

Over the weekend, 11 NFL teams had to hault operations at the facility after NFL officials received "several positive tests from each of the clubs serviced by the same laboratory in New Jersey." Players, coaches and staff within the Browns organization were re-tested and the result came back negative.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was among those who initially tested positive.

Stefanski told reporters via Zoom on Monday, "It wasn't fun. I can laugh about it now, but it wasn't fun to get that phone call in the morning and then not get the news that it was potentially an error until later."

"I will tell you that our organization mobilized immediately, got on top of it, followed the protocols, and ultimately it was a fire drill," Stefanski said. "It was a great reminder that we have to trust our protocols and make sure we're doing things the right way."

The Browns are continuing training camp. Their first game is September 13th in Baltimore.