Former Buckeye Nick Bosa Gets Revenge On Baker Mayfield

People don't forget!

A long... long time ago, a young Baker Mayfield planted an Oklahoma University flag right in the middle of The Shoe in Columbus to remind Ohio State of a heartbreaking defeat.

Last night the tables finally turned, and Mayfield got a taste of his own medicine from former Buckeye, Nick Bosa.

During the Browns 31-3 loss to the 49ers last night, Nick Bosa celebrated sacking the Browns QB with a celebration that may have looked familiar to Mayfield.

Nick Bosa sacks Baker Mayfield and PLANTS THE FLAG -- pic.twitter.com/RbzYOqDbem — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) October 8, 2019

When asked about the celebration, Bosa simply said, "he had it coming."

Nick Bosa hit Baker Mayfield as savagely after the game as he did on the field pic.twitter.com/mrRpiHuRd2 — Phil Barber (@Skinny_Post) October 8, 2019

Objectively, it was awesome.