Former Buckeye Nick Bosa Gets Revenge On Baker Mayfield

Nick Bosa planted the imaginary flag on the former Sooner

October 8, 2019
People don't forget!

A long... long time ago, a young Baker Mayfield planted an Oklahoma University flag right in the middle of The Shoe in Columbus to remind Ohio State of a heartbreaking defeat.

Last night the tables finally turned, and Mayfield got a taste of his own medicine from former Buckeye, Nick Bosa.

During the Browns 31-3 loss to the 49ers last night, Nick Bosa celebrated sacking the Browns QB with a celebration that may have looked familiar to Mayfield.

When asked about the celebration, Bosa simply said, "he had it coming."

Objectively, it was awesome.

