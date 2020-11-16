Nick Chubb Passes Up Touchdown Run Late In Fourth Quarter

In case you missed it, the Cleveland Browns beat the Houston Texans yesterday 10-7, but what could have been a 60-yard rushing touchdown was stopped short by one yard, on purpose.

"No mas" was the codeword give to Nick Chubb from head coach Kevin Stefanski late in the fourth quarter. In the simplest terms, the Browns didn't want to score because it would have given the Texans the ball back. By stepping out at the one, the Browns ensured they could run down the clock and win the game.

"We're looking for tough smart dudes," Stefanski said. "And Nick Chubb is that."

The Browns advanced to 6-3 after Sunday's game. They travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles this Sunday at 1:00 pm.