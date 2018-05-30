Is Nick Jonas Dating Priyanka Chopra?

These pics are pretty telling!

May 30, 2018
Morgan

SIPA Images

Categories: 
Celebrity News
Features

The internet is a beautiful place to stalk your favorite celebs. And once in a while, you'll strike gold and stumble across, potentially, the hottest celebrity couple of 2018. These pictures of Quantico star, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas have the internet buzzing with speculation of a new romance. 

The two have been seen together quite a lot recently. And although there is no overwhelming evidence the two are together, they did spend the majority of Memorial Day weekend together. We'll keep the internet stalking at an all time high to track this celeb couple.

 

Tags: 
Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra
Celebrity Couple