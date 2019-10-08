Nick Jonas Will Join The Voice

Nick Jonas will be joining season 18 of The Voice as a coach!

Nick Jonas will be alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. Jonas replaces Gwen Stefani.

“I’m so excited to be a part of ‘The Voice’ family,” Nick ahares. “It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

Me thinking about joining @kellyclarkson, @johnlegend, and @blakeshelton on season 18 of @NBCTheVoice. So excited to finally get to share this with you all. #NickJonasJoinsTheVoice pic.twitter.com/Sphu9oDmNn — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 8, 2019

I don't know about you, but I'm Team Nick all day.