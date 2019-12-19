OBJ Is Staying In Cleveland!

After weeks of rumors that Odell Beckham Jr. has told other players and coaches to "come get him," OBJ is now setting the record straight on all those trade rumors.

"I've been talking to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts, you know, a couple Canadian league teams that I'm also trying to get traded to," Beckham said with a big smile.

"I'm not going anywhere. I'll be here. We're going to figure this thing out. It's just too special to leave," he added. "We're going to be here. We're going to do it again and we're going to be, you know, what we felt like we should have been and correct all the little mistakes."

And most importantly to us Browns fans, OBJ reassures us he is NOT going to play for the Steelers.

"I definitely, for sure, ain't going to the Steelers. That would never happen," OBJ said. "Talking about returns to New York and all this other stuff, I don't know people are getting this from. Definitely not going back there either."

He also said that he "didn't buy a house here to sell it."