He's baaaaaack.

Odell Beckham Jr showed up and showed out in last nights game vs. the New York Jets.

Maybe he had a chip on his shoulder, playing in the same stadium he once called home for five seasons with the New York Giants.

But one thing was clear, Odell let the playing do the talking last night. A one handed catch, an 89-yard touchdown reception, and no one said anything about the watch.