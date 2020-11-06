Ohio Breaks Daily Record For COVID-19 Cases

The state of Ohio broke the daily record for new cases of COVID-19 on November 5th, reporting 4,961 new cases.

Per WKYC, here are the latest coronavirus numbers over the past five days.

Nov. 2: 2,909 new cases, a decrease of 394 from Nov. 1

Nov. 3: 4,229 new cases, an increase of 1,320

Nov. 4: 4,071 new cases, a decrease of 158

Nov. 5: 4,961 new cases, an increase of 890

The 7-day average testing positivity rate is at 7.6% with 2,075 current hospitalizations, and 541 patients in the ICU.

