Ohio Breaks Daily Record For COVID-19 Cases
There are 4,961 new cases
November 6, 2020
The state of Ohio broke the daily record for new cases of COVID-19 on November 5th, reporting 4,961 new cases.
Per WKYC, here are the latest coronavirus numbers over the past five days.
- Nov. 2: 2,909 new cases, a decrease of 394 from Nov. 1
- Nov. 3: 4,229 new cases, an increase of 1,320
- Nov. 4: 4,071 new cases, a decrease of 158
- Nov. 5: 4,961 new cases, an increase of 890
The 7-day average testing positivity rate is at 7.6% with 2,075 current hospitalizations, and 541 patients in the ICU.
See more info on Coronavirus in Ohio here.