You've heard a lot about the stats of COVID-19 in Ohio. 82 of the state's 88 counties are labeled as "high incidence," meaning there have been more than 100 cases per 100-thousand residents over the last two weeks. This is color-coded as "red."

But what happens if Cuyahoga County turns purple, the highest in Ohio's color-coded advisory map? If that does happen, the county board of health will recommend schools move to a virtual-only environment.

''And the same thing with extracurricular activities and sports,'' said board spokesman Kevin Brennan. ''That if they were able to be done virtually that would be fine, but we would not recommend any in-person type of activities.''

According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, If Gov. Mike DeWine announces Cuyahoga County has moved to purple at his next news conference, Rocky River City Schools will switch to virtual instruction Friday, following neighboring Bay Village and Lakewood, said district spokesman Greg Murphy.

The purple designation doesn't come with a mandated shutdown, but Gov DeWine is warning Ohioans to proceed with caution.

“Our problem is community spread. And because 82 of our counties are high incidence counties, I am today asking leaders in every single county to redouble your efforts,” said Gov. DeWine. “Now though is the time to reevaluate in each single community, every county, exactly what you are doing. And so I’m asking you to pull together that group of leaders in the community drawn from all different parts of the community. Each community really needs to reassess right now, what it is doing and what it can do in the future.”