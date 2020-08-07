Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tests Negative In Second COVID-19 Test

Ohio Govenor Mike DeWine received a negative COVID-19 test in Columbus yesterday evening after testing positive earlier that morning.

The positive test result came from a rapid test that was arranged by the White House. DeWine was given the test before meeting with President Donald Trump in Cleveland. When the test came back positive, DeWine said he had no symptoms.

“I feel fine. I have a headache, but I get a lot of headaches throughout my life, so a headache is not unusual,” the governor said.

So what led to the positive result? The type of test that DeWine took Thursday morning was an antigen test, which is used for quick results.

"We do not have much experience with antigen tests here in Ohio," DeWine tweeted. "We will be working with the manufacturer to have a better understanding of how the discrepancy between these two tests could have occurred."

According to the FDA, the antigen test looks for specific proteins on the virus’ surface.

The second test given to DeWine was a PCR test. Those test results were processed two times and both yielded a negative result. The First Lady, Fran DeWine, and all of the govenor's staff also recieved negative results from their PCR test.

They will receive a third test Saturday and plan to release the results.