Gov. DeWine Says Health Is More Important Than Economy

“When people are dying and people don’t feel safe, the economy is not going to come back.”

March 25, 2020
Morgan
Mike Dewine

Getty Images Scott Olson / Staff

Categories: 
#StayConnected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, Closings, News & More
Local
News

The question has been on a lot of people's minds, "when will this end?"

President Trump has made statements claiming he would like to get the country up and running as fast as possible.

“We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself," the president said. "At the end of the 15-day period, we will make a decision as to which way we want to go.”

And while this is the Presidents stance, it most likely will be left up to state governments to dictate when things will reopen. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a press conference in Columbus yesterday, "“When people are dying and people don’t feel safe, the economy is not going to come back."

“Each proactive step we take to protect people against COVID-19 is a step we take to prevent our economy from crashing. We are at war with a real enemy, and we must beat the enemy,” DeWine added.

As of now, the "stay-at-home" order goes through April 6th. 

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mike DeWine

Upcoming Events

27 Mar
POSTPONED: An Evening With Michael Bublé Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02 Apr
Cleveland's Finest Hors D'Oeuvre Contest - To Be Re-Scheduled Progressive Field’s Discount Drug Mart Club
04 Apr
POSTPONED: 2020 Strongsville Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center
04 Apr
POSTPONED: Straight No Chaser: The Open Bar Tour MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
05 Apr
POSTPONED: 2020 Strongsville Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center
View More Events