Gov. DeWine Says Health Is More Important Than Economy

The question has been on a lot of people's minds, "when will this end?"

President Trump has made statements claiming he would like to get the country up and running as fast as possible.

“We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself," the president said. "At the end of the 15-day period, we will make a decision as to which way we want to go.”

Our people want to return to work. They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020

And while this is the Presidents stance, it most likely will be left up to state governments to dictate when things will reopen. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a press conference in Columbus yesterday, "“When people are dying and people don’t feel safe, the economy is not going to come back."

We are going to get our economy back, but we have to get through it, protect as many lives as we can, and then move forward. I'm looking forward to that day, but it's not yet here. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 24, 2020

“Each proactive step we take to protect people against COVID-19 is a step we take to prevent our economy from crashing. We are at war with a real enemy, and we must beat the enemy,” DeWine added.

As of now, the "stay-at-home" order goes through April 6th.