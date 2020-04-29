Ohio In-Person Graduation Ceremonies May Be Possible With Social Distancing

Graduation is a day we look forward to our whole lives. Walking across the graudation stage with our cap and gown, receiving our diploma in front of our friends and families, and ending one chapter to start another.

While COVID-19 has derailed everything for this academic school year, Govenor DeWine said in-person ceremonies *may* be possible with proper social distancing.

According to Fox8, DeWine said Tuesday afternoon he believes the decision should be up to schools and that, depending on the size of a graduating class, in-person ceremonies might be possible if social distancing and other measures were taken. “It just seems to me as a parent and grandparent who has been through a lot of graduations and I know how important they are, if that school can figure out a way to do it, it might be an okay thing to do.”

According to the district, Perrysburg High School in Wood County, Ohio, came up with a creative solution so seniors can walk the stage in their cap and gowns in front of loved ones. Seniors and their immediate family members will be invited to the school’s auditorium at a scheduled time. Each senior will have their name read, walk across the stage in cap and gown, and receive their diploma. Families and the graduate will be in the auditorium together. Once the graduate leaves the stage, the families and graduate will leave the auditorium together. The next student and family will enter after the previous family has left.

It is important to note, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine continues to issue warnings against mass gatherings.