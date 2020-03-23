What Does The Stay-At-Home Order Mean?

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued a "stay-at-home" order that will go into effect today at 11:59 p.m. and will last through at least April 6th.

According to Cleveland19, below are a list of things you can and cannot to.

Ohioans may leave home for essential activities. This includes shopping for food, supplies and medicine, and taking care of family members.

First responders and health care workers will continue to report to work, but non-essential businesses will close. Restaurants offering carry-out services will remain open.

Residents are allowed to go outside, but they are not permitted at playgrounds.

“We are at an absolutely crucial time in this war, and what we do now will make all the difference in the world,” DeWine said.

Child day cares will be limited to six children per room, starting March 26. This measure will last through at least April 30.

The latest update has Ohio at 351 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Number of counties with cases: Ashland (1), Ashtabula (2), Belmont (2), Butler (17), Carroll (1), Clark (1), Clermont (5), Clinton (1), Columbiana (2), Coshocton (2), Cuyahoga (125), Darke (1), Defiance (2), Delaware (6), Erie (1), Franklin (34), Gallia (1), Geauga (2), Greene (1), Hamilton (19), Hancock (1), Huron (1), Lake (6), Licking (1), Lorain (19), Lucas (5), Mahoning (18), Marion (1), Medina (10), Miami (13), Montgomery (5), Portage (1), Richland (1), Stark (10), Summit (23), Trumbull (3), Tuscarawas (2), Union (1), Warren (3), Wood (1).

