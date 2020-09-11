Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Hints At Mid-October Return

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is calling out the Big 10 on social media after they announced they were moving the football season to the spring semester due COVID-19.

In a statement posted on Day's personal Twitter,

“While I understand the Big Ten Conference’s decision to postpone the football season because of health and safety considerations, the communication of information from the Big Ten following the decision has been disappointing and often unclear. However, we still have an opportunity to give our young men what they have worked so hard for: a chance to safely compete for a national championship this fall."

Day also said the conference’s medical subcommittee has done an excellent job in creating a plan to return to play in mid-October.

“These young men and their parents have asked so many questions that I do not have an answer to, but the one that hurts the most is ‘Why can these other teams and players play and we cant’t?’ Duke is playing Notre Dame, and Clemson is playing Wake Forest this weekend." Ending the statement with the question, “Our players want to know: why can’t they play?”