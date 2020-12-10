Ohio State Will Play In Big Ten Championship, Despite Only Playing Five Games
OSU will play Northwestern in the title game
Ohio State will play in the Big Ten title game, despite only having played five regular season games.
In a statement released by the Big Ten, the decision came down to Ohio State winning out, regardless of it they lost to Michigan this weekend.
"The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten Football Championship Game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana regardless of a win or loss against Michigan."
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said in a statement, "On behalf of Ohio State University, the players, all those associated with the football program and our fans, I am appreciative of our Big Ten Conference colleagues for reconsidering the six-game requirement to qualify for the Big Ten championship game. A lot of changes have happened since that recommendation was put in place. I know making this decision was not easy, and I am thankful for the opportunity our players will now have to play in Indianapolis as an undefeated East Division champion."