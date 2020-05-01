Ohio's 'Stay Safe Ohio' Order Extended Until May 29th

You can go ahead and scream, it's ok.

Ohio's stay-at-home order has been extended another month. Director of the Ohio Department of Health, Dr. Amy Acton, signed the extension late Thursday. The order now goes through May 29 at 11:59 p.m.

According to Fox 8, Ohioans must “stay at home or at their place of residence except as allowed in this Order.”

Beginning on May 1, medical providers, including dentists, can resume non-essential surgeries and procedures.

On May 4, manufacturing, distribution and construction businesses can reopen. General office environments can also reopen, however, allowing employees to work from home is strongly encouraged.

Retail stores in Ohio can reopen on May 12th. Stores that restrict their operations to curbside pickup, delivery or appointment-only can reopen on May 1. The number of customers is limited to 10 at a time.