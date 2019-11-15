O.J. Simpson Weighs In On Myles Garrett Fight
Is this awkward for anybody else?
November 15, 2019
O.J. Simpson has weighed in on the fight between Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph during last nights Browns/Steelers game.
Simpson says in a video he posted to Twitter, "The minute Mason went after the mans helmet, with his foot in his groin, it's on."
What started it?— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) November 15, 2019
#CLEvsPIT @MylesLGarrett @Rudolph2Mason pic.twitter.com/fmMB0kZbec
Is this awkward for everyone else or is it just me?