O.J. Simpson Weighs In On Myles Garrett Fight

Is this awkward for anybody else?

November 15, 2019
O.J. Simpson has weighed in on the fight between Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph during last nights Browns/Steelers game.

Simpson says in a video he posted to Twitter, "The minute Mason went after the mans helmet, with his foot in his groin, it's on." 

Is this awkward for everyone else or is it just me?

