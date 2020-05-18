Governor Mike DeWine Responds To Pictures of Crowded Patio Bars Across Ohio

It was a picture perfect weekend in Northeast Ohio, except for these pictures of overcrowded bars.

Some serious social distancing goin on in the flats #secondwavecomin pic.twitter.com/JNsx7mVBQo â€” Pete Marek (@PeteMarek) May 16, 2020

The sun was shining (it wasn't snowing), and patios opened up for the first time in two months.

People were excited to get out of the house and spend time with their friends. But as you can see, from this photo, it does not appear that patrons are practicing safe social distancing protocols that Ohio Govenor Mike DeWine has implemented.

This caused a huge uproar on social media.

Lago East Banks' owner, Fabio Salerno, said in a written statement "Lago took great care to implement every guideline that has been set by the State of Ohio. There were times during our opening that tested those guidelines, and we took immediate measures to thin the "crowded" areas. The pictures are one moment, one angle, one second of time."

Governor DeWine is speaking out as well.

Saying, "officials will do "whatever we have to do" to enforce the state's protocols if bars and restaurants fail to restrain crowds as the state eases coronavirus measures.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reacts to photographs of crowded bars in his state: "Candidly, we've worked with the attorney general ... and we're going to do what we have to do if these things in fact occur across Ohio" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/89ByMrwxMf — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) May 17, 2020

“Ultimately, it’s going to come to Ohioans doing what Ohioans have done for the last two months, and that is, by and large, done exactly what they should do, try to keep the distance," DeWine said.