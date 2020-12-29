Over 90% of Americans Looking Forward To 2021

We can all agree it's been a pretty terrible year, right?

A new survey finds 91% of Americans are looking forward to entering into a new year and 80% say 2021 can't come fast enough. With New Years Eve just around thr corner, 74% of Americans believe 2021 will be better than 2020 for them and their family, with 34% insisting it will be much better.

But not everyone has a poor opinion on the year that will go down in history. 42% of Americans say that while it did have problems, it wasn’t a bad year overall.