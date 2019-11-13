John Legend Is "People's" Sexiest Man Alive

John Legend is taking the reigns of People's Sexiest Man Alive. The Voice coach and EGOT winner is the 34th appointed sexiest man, and he is feeling the pressure of being sexy!

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” Legend tells the mag about his reaction to the news. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also> following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

Congratulations to this sexy man!