Pete Davidson Gets Ariana Grande Inspired Tattoo

Couple's tattoos are NEVER a good idea. But apparently, Ariana Grande's new boy toy Pete Davidson lives life on the edge. Pete didn't get one, but TWO Ari-inspired tattoos. One is of her inititals on his thumb and the other is an image of the black bunny mask Ari wears on the cover og her 2016 album "Dangerous Woman."

This is just one week after the pair made things "Instagram official."

Meanwhile, ex girlfriend Cazzie David, seems to be taking a chill approach to the new couple news. Her caption reading, "Been in Africa, what’d I miss ??"