Pete Davidson Gets Ariana Grande Inspired Tattoo

Haven't they been dating for like... a week?

June 4, 2018
Morgan

USA today Images

Couple's  tattoos are NEVER a good idea. But apparently, Ariana Grande's new boy toy Pete Davidson lives life on the edge. Pete didn't get one, but TWO Ari-inspired tattoos. One is of her inititals on his thumb and the other is an image of the black bunny mask Ari wears on the cover og her 2016 album "Dangerous Woman."

We had a good night.

A post shared by L O N D O N R E E S E (@londonreese) on

This is just one week after the pair made things "Instagram official."

i thought u into my life -- woah ! look at my mind --⚡️--

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

the chamber of secrets has been opened ...

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on

Meanwhile, ex girlfriend Cazzie David, seems to be taking a chill approach to the new couple news. Her caption reading, "Been in Africa, what’d I miss ??"

Been in Africa, what’d I miss ??

A post shared by CAZZIE (@cazziedavid) on

 

