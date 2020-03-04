Playhouse Square Announces 2020-21 Broadway Season

Seven shows are coming to PHS!

March 4, 2020
Morgan
Playhouse square

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local

Seven shows are coming to Playhouse Square for the KeyBank Broadway Series. Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci released the 2020-21 Broadway season line-up Tuesday night.

Below are the shows included in the 2020-2021 KeyBank Broadway Series:

To Kill a Mockingbird
November 3–22, 2020 

Pretty Woman: The Musical
January 5–24, 2021

The Cher Show
February 2–21, 2021

The Prom
March 9–28, 2021

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
April 6–25, 2021

Moulin Rouge! The Musical
May 5–June 6, 2021

Hadestown
July 6–25, 2021

More show and ticket information can be found here.

Tags: 
playhouse square
local
theater
cleveland