Playhouse Square Announces 2020-21 Broadway Season
Seven shows are coming to PHS!
March 4, 2020
Seven shows are coming to Playhouse Square for the KeyBank Broadway Series. Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci released the 2020-21 Broadway season line-up Tuesday night.
Below are the shows included in the 2020-2021 KeyBank Broadway Series:
To Kill a Mockingbird
November 3–22, 2020
Pretty Woman: The Musical
January 5–24, 2021
The Cher Show
February 2–21, 2021
The Prom
March 9–28, 2021
Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
April 6–25, 2021
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
May 5–June 6, 2021
Hadestown
July 6–25, 2021
