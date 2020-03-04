Playhouse Square Announces 2020-21 Broadway Season

Seven shows are coming to Playhouse Square for the KeyBank Broadway Series. Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci released the 2020-21 Broadway season line-up Tuesday night.

Below are the shows included in the 2020-2021 KeyBank Broadway Series:

To Kill a Mockingbird

November 3–22, 2020

Pretty Woman: The Musical

January 5–24, 2021

The Cher Show

February 2–21, 2021

The Prom

March 9–28, 2021

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

April 6–25, 2021

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

May 5–June 6, 2021

Hadestown

July 6–25, 2021

More show and ticket information can be found here.