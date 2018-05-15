P!nk Lets 12 Year Old Girl Sing "Perfect" At Her Concert

Cue the tears!

Victoria Anthony is a 12 year old P!nk diehard, and not to mention, a pretty incredible singer. Weeks before Victoria went to P!nk's concert in Vancouver, she launched a social media campaign to get the singer to notice her, and let her sing at the concert. #VicAndPink was created and took the internet by storm.

The night of the concert, P!nk approached Victoria in the crowd and asked her, "Are you who I read about on the news? Are you the singer? Do you want to come sing something?" Watch what happens next.

Video of Victoria Anthony Singing to Pink at Rogers Arena Vancouver #VicAndPink

P!nk watched Victoria in awe, and even confessed afterwards, "Wow. I don't want to sing anymore."

Shout out to P!nk for making this girls dreams come true!