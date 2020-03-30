President Trump Extends 'Stay At Home' Guidelines Until April 30th

President Donald Trump is extending the voluntary national shutdown for another month as confirmed cases of the coronavirus continue to climb.

The initial 15-day period of social distancing urged by the federal government expires today and Trump, in the past, had expressed interest in relaxing the national guidelines at least in parts of the country less afflicted by the pandemic.

"WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF," Trump tweeted, about a week ago. "AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!"

He instead decided to extend the social distancing guidelines through April 30. This means continuing social distancing, avoiding groups, and staying inside if at all possible.

It's important to remember that these are CDC guidelines. Enforced action will be decided by state governments.