President Trump Extends 'Stay At Home' Guidelines Until April 30th

The U.S. had more than 137,000 COVID-19 cases reported by late Sunday afternoon

March 30, 2020
Morgan
Donald Trump

Getty Images Tasos Katopodis / Stringer

Categories: 
#StayConnected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, Closings, News & More
News

President Donald Trump is extending the voluntary national shutdown for another month as confirmed cases of the coronavirus continue to climb. 

The initial 15-day period of social distancing urged by the federal government expires today and Trump, in the past, had expressed interest in relaxing the national guidelines at least in parts of the country less afflicted by the pandemic.

"WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF," Trump tweeted, about a week ago. "AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!"

He instead decided to extend the social distancing guidelines through April 30. This means continuing social distancing, avoiding groups, and staying inside if at all possible.

It's important to remember that these are CDC guidelines. Enforced action will be decided by state governments.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
politics

Upcoming Events

02 Apr
Cleveland's Finest Hors D'Oeuvre Contest - To Be Re-Scheduled Progressive Field’s Discount Drug Mart Club
04 Apr
POSTPONED: 2020 Strongsville Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center
04 Apr
POSTPONED: Straight No Chaser: The Open Bar Tour MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
05 Apr
POSTPONED: 2020 Strongsville Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center
14 Apr
WNCX Blood Drive Lago Event Center at Aloft Cleveland Downtown (East Bank of the Flats)
View More Events