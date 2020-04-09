President Trump Considers Pardoning Joe Exotic?

Just when you think the world can't get any crazier... President Trump could be considering a pardon for Joe Exotic.

We know Joe Exotic is serving a 22 year sentence for allegedly hiring a hitman to take out his Big Cat Rescue enemy, Carole Baskin.

At yesterday’s coronavirus press conference, “New York Post” reporter Steven Nelson asked the president if he’d seen “Tiger King,” and if he’d consider issuing a pardon. “I know nothing about it,” said Trump, before asking around the room if anyone else would consider it. He then told him, “I’ll take a look,” before moving on.

A reporter just asked if Trump would pardon Joe Exotic from Tiger King and Trump said, "I will take a look." pic.twitter.com/f0c0R8QmDy — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 8, 2020

The good news in all of this... President Trump said he had not seen the hit netflix series Tiger King. Presumably because he had more important things going on...