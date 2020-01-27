Watch Morgan On The Bachelor Tonight!

Hi. It's Morgan, and I'm going to be on tonight's episode of The Bachelor.

Crazy, I know! So here's how it all went down..

I knew The Bachelor was coming to Cleveland. It was all over every news outlet and I REALLY wanted to crash a date.

I talked about it on the morning show every single day, I even applied to be an audience member but I kept getting denied because I was media. UGH!

Then, on Thursday night, I get a DM from a friend of mine who works for Destination Cleveland (shoutout, Kristen). The DM said something like... "Need to ask a HUGE favor from you... and I'm pretty sure you will definitely want to be a part of this based on your chats on air this week :)" I immediately thought they needed extras for the group date, but I couldnt be too sure. It was pretty late for me, 8:30 pm on a weeknight... I go to bed at 8:45, mind you. I gave her a call and she asked me what I was doing from "12-8" the next day. I told her "I work in mornings... NOTHING!" That's when she proceeded to tell me they were looking for a female broadcaster to help out Pilot Peter on a group date at First Energy Stadium.

So the next day, I headed out to First Energy Stadium (actually, they picked me up in one of those SUV's they send girls home in. That was a cool feeling).

When I got to First Energy I saw Josh Cribbs right away. I was actually over at their show on Channel 19 the day before, so we were like "HEY WHAT'S UP!!" And then I recognized Hanford Dixon.

Two great football players that I grew up watching. Cribbs and Dixon were coaching the girls on the group date to prepare them for the big game.

The girls ran drills and practiced for hours. But then it was time for the big game. I, along with Jon Doss from Channel 5, got to commentate the football game. And yes, they played TACKLE football. It got pretty rough! Doss had most of the football knowledge, while I mostly made windmill jokes.

Finally... YES! I did get to meet Pilot Peter!

After the game I got a chance to talk to him because my producer, shoutout Deb, was so awesome. Peter was the nicest human. He thanked me for coming and told me that my jokes were funny. He was very down to earth and just so happy to be there. I wished him the best of luck and (on the inside) kind of wish he would have asked me to join the house like he did Hannah B (sorry David, still love you).

The episode airs tonight on ABC at 8pm.

Here's to hoping they don't cut the scene!