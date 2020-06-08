What's Reopening In Ohio This Week
June 10th will be a big day in Ohio
June 8, 2020
June 10th will be a big day in Ohio, as many entertainment venues have gotten the green light to reopen.
Individual businesses will ultimately decide when to open their doors, but Governor Mike DeWine did approve health and safety guidelines for the following businesses to reopen on June 10th.
Here’s what’s on the list:
- Aquariums
- Art galleries
- Country clubs
- Ice skating rinks
- Indoor family entertainment centers
- Indoor sports facilities
- Laser tag facilities
- Movie theaters (indoor)
- Museums
- Playgrounds (outdoor)
- Public recreation centers
- Roller skating rinks
- Social clubs
- Trampoline parks
- Zoos
The Columbus Zoo will reopen June 15, and Akron Zoo will open June 17.
Check business websites for official opening details.