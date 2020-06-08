What's Reopening In Ohio This Week

June 10th will be a big day in Ohio, as many entertainment venues have gotten the green light to reopen.

Individual businesses will ultimately decide when to open their doors, but Governor Mike DeWine did approve health and safety guidelines for the following businesses to reopen on June 10th.

Here’s what’s on the list:

Aquariums

Art galleries

Country clubs

Ice skating rinks

Indoor family entertainment centers

Indoor sports facilities

Laser tag facilities

Movie theaters (indoor)

Museums

Playgrounds (outdoor)

Public recreation centers

Roller skating rinks

Social clubs

Trampoline parks

Zoos

The Columbus Zoo will reopen June 15, and Akron Zoo will open June 17.

Check business websites for official opening details.