Rite-Aid Adding More Free COVID-19 Testing Sites In Northeast Ohio

Rite Aid will be adding more free COVID-19 testing sites to the Cleveland area.

The drug store chain announced that it would add an addition 39 no-charge COVID-19 drive -through testing sites across 15 states, including Ohio. The new testing sites are possible through a partnership with the United States Department of Health and Human Services. In total, Rite Aid operates over 300 free testing sites.

The self-swab nasal test is free, while overseen by a Rite Aid pharmacist. It will operate through the store's drive-through window. Anyone over the age of 18 can be tested, even if you are not exhibiting symptoms. Patients will have to register and shceduling is now open.

The new locations include Cleveland, Parma, Akron, Euclid, Shaker Heights, and more. See locations here.