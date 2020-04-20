Rite Aid Opens Two Self-Swab Coronavirus Testing Sites In Northern Ohio

This morning, Rite Aid opened seven new self-swab testing sites, including two in Northern Ohio. Setting up in parking lots, each test site will administer self-swab nasal tests that will be overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.

The locations are 5795 State Road in Parma, and 7225 Airport Highway in Holland, near Toledo.

According to WKYC, "the Parma location (along with all others) will be open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and will have the ability to test roughly 200 people per day. The testing will take place in each store's parking lot, and patients must remain in their vehicles the entire time."

For those wanting to get tested at either Rite Aid location, you must pre-regsiter here.