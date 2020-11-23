Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Temporarily Close Due To COVID-19

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has decided to temporarily close it's doors due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The Rock Hall made the announcement over the weekend that starting today, they will close their doors for an indefinite period of time. A statement from the hall says in part that they remain confident in their effective health and safety protocols that have provided a clean and safe environment for their visitors and staff since reopening in June.

The statement goes on to add, despite that, they believe it's appropriate to encourage people to stay home. No word on when they might reopen. The Hall will be churning out digital exhibits and other events for now.