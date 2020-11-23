Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Temporarily Due To COVID-19

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has decided to temporarily close it's doors due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The Rock Hall made the announcement over the weekend that starting today, they will close their doors for an indefinite period of time. A statement from the hall says in part that they remain confident in their effective health and safety protocols that have provided a clean and safe environment for their visitors and staff since reopening in June.

William Griswold, the museum's director, said in a news release, ''The museum hopes again to open its doors in mid-December. We plan to retain our current staff throughout the period we are closed, and we will continue to offer a full slate of programs online and on social media.''