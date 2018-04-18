The Rock Introduces New Tequila Line

Do you smell what The Rock is cookin'? Or drinkin'... rather?

The actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently filed the trademark for 'Mana Tequila.' He has spoken in multiple interviews saying tequila is his go to on his cheat days, so why not create his own?

He's not the first actor to try his hand in the alcohol business. George Clooney recently sold his tequila company, 'Casamigos,' for a billion dollars.

That's one way to become a billionare. Alcohol.