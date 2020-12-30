Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Can Now Hold 1,944 Fans
The variance has been approved by Gov DeWine
December 30, 2020
On Tuesday, Gov Mike DeWine approved a variance allowing the Cleveland Cavaliers can now host 10 percent of its capacity at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, jumping from 300 to 1,944 fans in attendance. In addition, the Cavs must limit each pod/seating group to no more than six members.
Per WKYC, below are the Cavs safety plans for fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The seating of spectators in groups/pods of up to eight members of the same family/party with six feet of social distancing between groups.
- A detailed spectator way-finding from entry into, and throughout, venue, including directions to enter specific entryways and. physical barriers, social distancing markers and signage for queueing lines.
- Masks/facial coverings to be required except when eating or drinking.
- Increased cleaning in all areas, including a dedicated sanitization team during games/events to focus on in-event surface touch points.
- The FieldHouse has been equipped with latest HVAC technology with a control board used to "get real-time information and tweak airflow throughout the facility (including increased flow of outside air inside the arena bowl and concourses)."
- Upgraded HVAC system/air filters.
- The installation of UVC germicidal lights in the building air handler units to disinfect HVAC airstreams.
- An Infectious Disease Emergency Response Plan for handling sick spectators/employees/others during games/events.