San Fransisco Church Has Beyoncé Inspired Mass

It's 2018. Nothing should surprise us anymore. But a "Beyoncé Mass?" It is a little surprising...

Grace Cathedral Church in San Fransisco had a spiritual encounter on Wednesday night but instead of singing hymns, they sang Beyoncé songs. The first-ever "Beyoncé Mass" featured the singers hit songs and social philosophies, and had over 900 people in attendance.

“We thought it would be kind of a small exploration as a community about what it means to lift up black female voices because traditionally the church hasn't done a great job of that,” Rev. Jude Harmon said in an interview with a local television network, KGO."I know people think we're worshipping Beyoncé. None of that is true. This is a way to just have different kinds of conversation."

And the mass drew rave reviews.

"It was amazing," Stephany Ashley of San Francisco told KGO. “It was one of the best spiritual experiences I've ever had.”

Oooook then.