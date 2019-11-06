Someone Mashed Up Selena Gomez's "Lose You To Love Me" with Justin Bieber's "Sorry"

It's no surprise that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have written a lot of songs about ... each other.

Gomez just released a new single "Lose You To Love Me" and that comeback single is blowing up the charts.

She's currently sitting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time ever.

In case you were skeptical about whether or not this song is about Bieber... here are some lyrics from the ballad.

"I gave my all and they all know it

You turned me down and now it's showing

In two months, you replaced us"

Which is the amount of time it took Bieber to marry model, Hailey Baldwin.

And of course, we can't forget Bieber's song "Sorry," which is famously about Selena.

In a twist of events, someone out there on the internet has mashed these two songs together and it is actually ... fire.

Video of SELENA GOMEZ, JUSTIN BIEBER - Lose You To Love Me / Sorry (Mashup)

I think the mashup is better than both originals, to be honest.