Selena Gomez Lands First Number One On Hot 100

Welcome to Selena Gomez's revenge tour for all those who have broken her heart in the past. And what's better revenge than success?

Two weeks after the debut of her comeback single, Lose You To Love Me, Selena Gomez is sitting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. This is her first number one on the Hot 100.

“My first number 1!! This song is so dear to my heart,” Selena shares on Instagram. “I’ve been working so hard to make this album as honest and fun as possible while remaining vulnerable enough to share where I am in life.” She adds, “I love you deeply and thank you so much for listening. I want to thank each and every person that was apart of this moment that I’ll never forget!"