Selena Gomez Fans Think Her New Single Is About Justin Bieber

It's been a long while since we've heard any new music from Selena Gomez.

Her new single, "Lose You to Love Me," is the lead track from her first studio album in four years.

In the song, Gomez talks about losing a toxic relationship and reaffirming her independence, which some fans believe is a shot at ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

The two had a tumultuous relationship for years, until Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin last year.

Some of the lyrics include, "You promised the world and I fell for it, I put you first and you adored it" and "We'd always go into it blindly... I needed to lose you to find me. This dancing was killing me softly...I needed to hate you to love me"

Video of Selena Gomez - Lose You To Love Me

The song is already number 1 on the iTunes charts.

It's good to have her back!