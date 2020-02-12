Taylor Swift Has Sold More Singles Than Any Artist In The Past Decade
Taylor has sold 75,893,000 individual tracks
There's no denying Taylor Swift's superstardom.
She has been at the top of the music charts for over a decade, and has record sales to prove it.
According to “Forbes,” in the past ten years Taylor has sold 75,893,000 individual tracks. That's more than any other artist in the U.S.
The number is so huge, that it’s over than 12 million more tracks than the artist at number two, Eminem, who sold 63,501,000 singles in the past ten years.
When you’re pretttttty sure that if you were a man, you’d be the man --
Swift also has 10 Grammy's ... but who's counting?