Taylor Swift Thanks Twinsburg Fan Who Used Her Song In Christmas Lights Display

Sarah Bailey, 25, of Twinsburg has looked up to Taylor Swift for a very long time,

“I am a musician myself and my inspiration is Taylor Swift. I’ve loved her since I was 10 years old."

So when her family tradition of setting up a holiday light display came around, Bailey made sure to pay tribute to her favorite artist by programming the display to Taylor Swift's song "Christmas Tree Farm."

BAILEY FAMILY LIGHTS - “Christmas Tree Farm” by @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 I am so excited that we added this song to the display this year and I hope she can see this!!! #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/R6IojHqfVY — Sarah Bailey (@SarahJBailes) December 5, 2020

Bailey, a singer/songwriter based in Ohio, posted the video on Friday of her family's light display, and wrote that in addition to happily playing the song, her family would be accepting food donations to benefit a local food bank.

"This year, we got to add my girl, my favorite artist of all time, TAYLOR SWIFT (@taylorswift ) - “Christmas Tree Farm”!!! Don’t forget, we also have a food drop box (covid safe) for donations to the local food bank, AND you can submit your letters to Santa -- (and he sends a personalized letter back!)" Bailey wrote on Instagram. "This year has been tough, but this is something that we can all enjoy safely from the comfort of our cars, or the sidewalk for an up close experience! I hope this brings you as much joy as it does us in this crazy 2020. Merry Christmas and HAPPY HOLIDAYS."

The viral video eventually caught the attention of Taylor Swift herself, who messaged Bailey on Instagram thanking her for the display, and making a donation to their local food bank.

"Sarah, I loved your family's Christmas lights show!!! Thank you (and your dad) so much for using Christmas Tree Farm to create such a fun spectacle. I really love how you've chosen to give back by mentioning you local food bank. I've made a donation to Our Community Hunger Center in your hometown. Happy Holidays! Love, Taylor."

OMFG IM FREAKING OUT TAYLOR SWIFT MESSAGED ME OMG OMG OMG -------------- pic.twitter.com/hAMr9Brgsm — Sarah Bailey (@SarahJBailes) December 8, 2020

The foobank mentioned is Our Community Hunger Center located in Twinsburg.