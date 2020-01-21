The Bachelor's Next Episode Takes Place In Cleveland

Week four of The Bachelor is coming in hot! And it turns out Pilot Peter and all of his girlfriends are coming to Cleveland! In the promo for next week, it starts with a group of girls posing in front of the script Cleveland, and running in front of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!

And we heard a rumor that one member of The Jeremiah Show will be featured on next weeks episode!!! Be sure to watch The Bachelor next Monday at 8pm to find out if it will be Jeremiah, Jack, or Morgan!