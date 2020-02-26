The Bachelor Asks For Seniors Looking For Love

Yes, you read that correctly

February 26, 2020
Morgan
The Bachelor

Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

Is The Bachelor doing a senior tv show? Seems like it!

During Monday nights episode of The Bachelor, viewers were shocked, not only becuase Victoria F. is still around... but because there was a brief casting call commercial asking for seniors looking for love.

The commercial showed a graphic that read, "Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance? The producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women in their golden years for a new and exciting dating show!"

I did some investigative reporting, and there is in fact, an application for "Seniors Looking For Love."

Now this is something we can get behind!

Tags: 
The Bachelor
ABC
Television