The Browns Are 4-1 For The First Time Since 1994

What else happened in 1994?

October 12, 2020
Morgan
Browns

Can you remember the last time the Browns were 4-1? It was 16 years ago, in 1994. To help jog your memory, we wanted to share a few other things that happened in 1994.

  • Tonya Harding wins the national Figure Skating championship title but is stripped of her title following an attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan.

  • OJ Simpson flees police in his white ford bronco

  • Major League Baseball Players Association begin 232 day strike causing 1994 season to be cancelled

  • Popular films were The Shawshank Redemption, Forrest Gump, The Lion King, Pulp Fiction, Dumb & Dumber, and The Mask

  • Popular television shows were Law & Order, America's Funniest Home Videos, Rugrats, and The Ren and Stimpy Show.

  • The most popular musicians were Rod Stewart, Bon Jovi, Snoop Doggy Dog, Janet Jackson, and Celine Dion.

The Browns will face the undefeated Steelers this Sunday at 1 pm.

