The Browns Are 4-1 For The First Time Since 1994
What else happened in 1994?
October 12, 2020
Can you remember the last time the Browns were 4-1? It was 16 years ago, in 1994. To help jog your memory, we wanted to share a few other things that happened in 1994.
- Tonya Harding wins the national Figure Skating championship title but is stripped of her title following an attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan.
OJ Simpson flees police in his white ford bronco
Major League Baseball Players Association begin 232 day strike causing 1994 season to be cancelled
Popular films were The Shawshank Redemption, Forrest Gump, The Lion King, Pulp Fiction, Dumb & Dumber, and The Mask
Popular television shows were Law & Order, America's Funniest Home Videos, Rugrats, and The Ren and Stimpy Show.
The most popular musicians were Rod Stewart, Bon Jovi, Snoop Doggy Dog, Janet Jackson, and Celine Dion.
The Browns will face the undefeated Steelers this Sunday at 1 pm.